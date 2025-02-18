Harrie Schippers Sells 28,676 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,760. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
