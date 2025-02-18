Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Global-E Online traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $323,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $315,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Global-E Online by 11.2% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.



Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

