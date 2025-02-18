Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) SVP Sells $10,881.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $10,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $637,654.50. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amy Elazzouzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Amy Elazzouzi sold 1,001 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $7,677.67.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

AURA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 213,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,966. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $382.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AURA shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

