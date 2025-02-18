Davidson Trust Co. Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $416.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

