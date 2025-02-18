Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,335 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

