DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

