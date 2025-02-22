Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

