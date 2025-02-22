Lane & Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

