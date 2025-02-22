Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $55.39. 13,242,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 24,568,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.
Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
