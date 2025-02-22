Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

