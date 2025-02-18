Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $77,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Creative Planning boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 73.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.67 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average of $230.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

