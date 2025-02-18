WEG (WEGZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. WEG has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

WEG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. WEG’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

