Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.9 %

BNL stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

