STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,848,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,947,192.23. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 402,024 shares of company stock worth $6,936,904 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

