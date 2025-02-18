Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.65, but opened at $119.07. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $113.78, with a volume of 212,329 shares trading hands.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after buying an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $55,036,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

