Top Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Oklo, General Dynamics, and NextEra Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the nuclear power industry. This may include those who build and operate nuclear power plants, produce nuclear fuel, or provide equipment and services for nuclear energy production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $28.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,083. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion and a PE ratio of 59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.50 and its 200 day moving average is $298.16.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $26.11 on Friday, hitting $283.31. 2,705,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,752. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $480.42. 1,339,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,047. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.75 and a 200-day moving average of $460.04.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $10.75 on Friday, hitting $152.43. 4,084,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,224. Vistra has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 8,724,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,657,764. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.76. The stock had a trading volume of 864,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $239.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average is $282.84.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

