Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 29.8% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 29.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55). 6,950,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,478% from the average session volume of 440,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
VID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
