CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$73.56. 235,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.51. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$63.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.50, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.37 per share, with a total value of C$5,252,845.14. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 201,072 shares of company stock worth $15,572,229. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.