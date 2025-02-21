Promising Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Celsius, CSX, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in public companies based in Canada. They are traded on established markets like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and represent claims to part of a company’s assets and earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,101,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,243,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,270. CSX has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. 406,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.74. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

See Also