CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $320.07 and last traded at $321.21. Approximately 81,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 441,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.68.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.23.

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.71 and its 200-day moving average is $460.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

