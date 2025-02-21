Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Li Auto, Vale, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares or equities in companies that manufacture electric cars, batteries, charging infrastructures, or provide other electric vehicle related services. Investing in these stocks signifies partial ownership in these businesses and potential financial return from their progression and success in the electric vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.57. 35,755,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,251,727. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 8,735,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,254. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 49,754,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,023,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,939,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,758,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 8,769,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,466,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,829,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,501,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,831,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Stories