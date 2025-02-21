Cromwell Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

