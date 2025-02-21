Top Airline Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, RTX, Expedia Group, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly-traded air transportation companies, which investors can purchase. The value of these stocks depends on several factors such as the airline’s profitability, market conditions, gas prices, and the overall health of the travel and tourism industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 14,069,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,217,822. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. 1,912,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $5.56 on Friday, reaching $199.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,623. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,140. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Stories