Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 13401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.