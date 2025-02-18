iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 391200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
