iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 391200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

