Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
NEXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
