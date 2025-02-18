Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rises By 8.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $19,274,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $13,464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $4,646,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $4,187,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,594. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

