Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 745 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

