Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $846,735,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.