Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

