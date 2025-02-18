Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.