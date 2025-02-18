Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$71.31 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

