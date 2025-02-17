BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after buying an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 225,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

