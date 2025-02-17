BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
BHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
