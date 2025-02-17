Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,297. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 106.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

