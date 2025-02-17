Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.38.
In other news, Director Louis Raspino sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $76,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,424.61. The trade was a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
