H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. 4,759,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. H World Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,321,000 after buying an additional 1,452,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,715,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in H World Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in H World Group by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Report on H World Group

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

