H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
H World Group Stock Performance
Shares of H World Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. 4,759,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. H World Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.98.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
