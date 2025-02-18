Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39), Zacks reports. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 264,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,992. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

