Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Comcast Call Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 42,653 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 23,509 call options.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,007,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094,080. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 170,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
