Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 752,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $366.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

