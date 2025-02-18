iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 130335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 186,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 143,942 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

