Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 422,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.58. Andersons has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

