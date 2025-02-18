Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.860-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. 98,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

