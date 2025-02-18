USDD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. USDD has a market cap of $732.29 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USDD
USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 172,709,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,490,685 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.
Buying and Selling USDD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.
