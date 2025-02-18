Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

FMAO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

