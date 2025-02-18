iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 3023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

