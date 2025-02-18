Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Increases By 8.3%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $2.9967 dividend. This is an increase from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

