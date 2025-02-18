Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

