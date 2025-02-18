BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.09.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,405 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,596 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.21%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

