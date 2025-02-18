Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 12 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($187.89).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Brad Greve bought 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,187 ($14.98) per share, for a total transaction of £154.31 ($194.69).
- On Monday, December 16th, Brad Greve bought 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($182.44).
BAE Systems Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 110 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,338 ($16.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107,620 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.28. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
