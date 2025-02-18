Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $37.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912,015 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.